Video

15:30 16.04.2024

Esculab: 15 years in medical research market – results, challenges, plans for future

1 min read

On Tuesday, April 16, at 16.00, the press center of the Interfax Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Esculab: 15 years in medical research market – results, challenges, plans for future."

Participants include founder of the Esculab medical lab Serhiy Diadiushko; financial director of the Esculab medical lab Andriy Dubivka; operations director of the Esculab medical lab Natalia Kohut; lawyer, managing partner of Bachuliak and Partners Yuriy Petrovsky; military intelligence officer Bohdan Zahursky (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

