Video

12:30 10.04.2024

Citizens' assessment of the situation in the country, trust in social institutions, belief in victory, attitude to elections

1 min read

On Wednesday, April 10, at 13.00, the press centre of the Interfax Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the topic "Citizens' assessment of the situation in the country, trust in social institutions, belief in victory, attitude to elections" based on the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Centre Sociological Service on March 21-27, 2024.

The public opinion poll was conducted by Razumkov Centre as a part of its project implemented under the USAID/ENGAGE activity, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pact. The contents of the Results are the sole responsibility of Pact and its implementing partners and do not necessary reflect the views of USAID or the United States Government.

Participants: Razumkov Centre President Yuriy Yakymenko; Razumkov Centre Sociological Service Director Andriy Bychenko;  professor at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Scientific Director of the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation  Oleksiy Haran (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

 

