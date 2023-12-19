Appeal of Spanish Investor in Ukraine Regarding Raider Seizure of Selecto Markets

On Tuesday, December 19, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Appeal of Spanish Investor in Ukraine Regarding Raider Seizure of Selecto Markets."

Participants: citizen of the Kingdom of Spain, investor, co-founder of Selecto markets Angel Miguel Cerezo Gallardo, co-founder of Selecto markets Yevhen Zhevahin, lawyer Hennadiy Borysychev (8/5a Reitarska Street).

A representative of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Ukraine is also invited.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.