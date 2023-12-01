Video

'Roller coaster' for Ukraine

On Friday, December 1, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of the United Ukraine Analytical Center on the topic 'Roller coaster' for Ukraine''.

 Participants include

political scientist, PhD in Political Sciences Petro Oleschuk;

expert, international affairs specialist Dmytro Levus;

political analyst, PhD in Philosophy Valentyn Hladkykh  (8/5a Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on Interfax-Ukraine's YouTube channel. Journalists will be registered on-site with press cards.

For more information, please visit https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ or contact tt.united.ukraine@gmail.com

 

 

