Video

12:00 29.06.2023

Threat to stable operation of Ukraine's oil and gas transmission system

1 min read

On Thursday, June 29, at 12.30, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Threat to stable operation of Ukraine's oil and gas transmission system." Participants include Director of SOE "Osada scientific research and design institute of pipe industry," head of the technical committee for standardization "Steel pipes and cylinders," PhD in Technical Sciences Radomyr Korol; representative of Ukrtruboprom association Vitaliy Ovsiannikov; PhD in Technical Sciences, professor, Head of the Department of Welding of Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas Lubomyr Shlapak; a representative of SOE "Ukrainian Scientific Research and Training Center for Standardization, Certification and Quality Problems" is expected (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (067) 951 4901 (Radomyr).

AD

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Prospects of Vilnius summit, Ukraine's membership in NATO

Resilience during war, in post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on

Sustainability during war and in post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on

Escalation of military-political situation around, within Ukraine

Russia's illegal presence in UN: Problem and its solution

Socio-political orientations of Ukrainian citizens

Russia's illegal presence in UN: Problem and its solution

Dynamics of changes in public sentiment during war

First Polish-Ukrainian dairy dialogue

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

AD
AD
AD
AD