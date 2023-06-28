Video

Prospects of Vilnius summit, Ukraine's membership in NATO

On Wednesday, June 28, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference by Analytical Center United Ukraine entitled "Prospects of Vilnius summit, Ukraine's membership in NATO".

Participants include: international political scientist, co-founder of the analytical center United Ukraine Anton Kuchukhidze; political expert, Doctor of Political Sciences Petro Oleschuk; international expert Dmytro Levus; political analyst, PhD in Philosophy Valentyn Hladkykh (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional info at: https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua / or at: tt.united.ukraine@gmail.com

 

 

 

