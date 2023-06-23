Russia's illegal presence in UN: Problem and its solution

On Friday, June 23, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Russia's illegal presence in UN: Problem and its solution".

Participants include Ukrainian diplomat, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Volodymyr Yelchenko; lawyer, member of the initiative group for the expulsion of Russia from the UN Maksym Baryshnikov; former employee of the Federal Government of Canada Yuriy Lutsenko; international lawyer, attorney-at-law Yevhen Pronin (8/5a Reitarska Street).

