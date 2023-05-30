On Tuesday, May 30, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "'What mathematics, physics for during war?" organized by the scientific lyceum-boarding school Churyumov International Green School. Participants include: experimental physicist, academician, director of the State Scientific Institution Kyiv Academic University of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Oleksandr Kordiuk; Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, Chairman of the Advisory Council under the President of Ukraine on the Development of General Secondary Education, physics teacher at the Richelieu Scientific Lyceum (Odesa, 2000-2009) Serhiy Koleboshyn; Deputy Director of the State Scientific Institution Institute of Educational Content Modernization of the Ministry of Education and Science Olena Dubovyk; astrophysicist, author of the programs Physics and Game, Physics with Perelman, Astronomy for students in 2-6 grades of the Churyumov Scientific Lyceum Bohdan Ohulchansky; moderator - founder of the Churyumov Scientific Lyceum, expert in specialized physics and mathematics education of a scientific profile Iryna Zhdanova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information: (095) 106 7335 (WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber), a.mezentseva@cigs.com.ua (Anastasia Mezentseva).