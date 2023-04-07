Video

09:30 07.04.2023

The press conference of the Global 100% RE Ukrain expert platform entitled "Signing cooperation agreement with German renewable energy associations as important step in reforming Ukraine's energy sector"

1 min read

On Friday, April 7, at 10.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference of the Global 100% RE Ukrain expert platform entitled "Signing cooperation agreement with German renewable energy associations as important step in reforming Ukraine's energy sector".

Participants include:

Chairman of the Board of Global 100% RE Ukraine, President of MHP Eco Energy LLC, Member of the Board of Bioenergy Association of Ukraine Oleksandr Dombrovsky;
Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA) Andriy Konechenkov;
Executive Director of the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine Artem Semenyshyn;
Chairman of the Board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine Heorhiy Heletukha;
press conference moderator, director of Global 100% RE Ukraine, Chairman of the board of the Association of Energy Service Companies of Ukraine Oleksiy Korchmit.

The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Details at: (098) 988 5961, idspresscenter@gmail.com.

