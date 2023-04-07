The press conference of the Global 100% RE Ukrain expert platform entitled "Signing cooperation agreement with German renewable energy associations as important step in reforming Ukraine's energy sector"

On Friday, April 7, at 10.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference of the Global 100% RE Ukrain expert platform entitled "Signing cooperation agreement with German renewable energy associations as important step in reforming Ukraine's energy sector".

Participants include:

Chairman of the Board of Global 100% RE Ukraine, President of MHP Eco Energy LLC, Member of the Board of Bioenergy Association of Ukraine Oleksandr Dombrovsky;

Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA) Andriy Konechenkov;

Executive Director of the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine Artem Semenyshyn;

Chairman of the Board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine Heorhiy Heletukha;

press conference moderator, director of Global 100% RE Ukraine, Chairman of the board of the Association of Energy Service Companies of Ukraine Oleksiy Korchmit.

The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Details at: (098) 988 5961, idspresscenter@gmail.com.