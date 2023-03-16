On Thursday, March 16, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Ideological Education of Children in Temporarily Russia-Occupied Territories of Ukraine. Presentation of Analytical Report." Participants include journalist, writer, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security Maksym Butchenko, human rights activist, Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security Pavlo Lysiansky, lawyer, Director of NGO Eastern Human Rights Group Vira Yastrebova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (095) 655 4395 (Vira Yastrebova).