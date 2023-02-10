Video

09:25 10.02.2023

RePowerUA. Green weapons for Ukraine's victory

1 min read

On Friday, February 10, at 10.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "RePowerUA. Green weapons for Ukraine's victory." Participants include Head of the Board of "Global 100% RE Ukraine" Oleksandr Dombrovsky; Head of the Board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine Heorhiy Heletukha; President of the Professional Associations of Enviromen-talists of Ukraine (PAEU) Liudmyla Tsyhanok; Head of the Board of the Association of Energy Service Companies of Ukraine Oleksiy Korchmit (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (050) 557 6775 (Oleksiy Korchmit Telegram, WhatsApp, Viber), korchmit@ukr.net.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

'I speak' social language project takes place in Ukraine

The press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference regarding the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions

POSTPONEMENT: Press conference 'Is there free access for potential buyers to sell bank assets at public auctions?' postponed

Are there any signs of a sharp change in the internal political situation in Ukraine?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on results of expert survey Image of Victory by United Ukraine analytical center

Attack on Property Rights of Trade Unions, Consequences for People

Roll-call of survivors in agricultural sector: how to work in 2023

Medical cannabis: Why is it urgently needed in Ukraine?

It's been a difficult week. Are there any signs of turning point in military-political situation?

Mobile hospitals for victory: realities of front and experience

AD
AD
AD
AD