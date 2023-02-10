On Friday, February 10, at 10.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "RePowerUA. Green weapons for Ukraine's victory." Participants include Head of the Board of "Global 100% RE Ukraine" Oleksandr Dombrovsky; Head of the Board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine Heorhiy Heletukha; President of the Professional Associations of Enviromen-talists of Ukraine (PAEU) Liudmyla Tsyhanok; Head of the Board of the Association of Energy Service Companies of Ukraine Oleksiy Korchmit (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (050) 557 6775 (Oleksiy Korchmit Telegram, WhatsApp, Viber), korchmit@ukr.net.