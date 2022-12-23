Video

10:17 23.12.2022

2023: challenges and tasks facing Ukraine

1 min read

On Friday, December 23, at 11.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by the United Ukraine analytical center entitled "2023: challenges and tasks facing Ukraine." Participants include international political scientist, co-founder of the United Ukraine analytical center Anton Kuchukhidze; economist, financial analyst, expert of the United Ukraine analytical center Oleksiy Kusch; political analyst, candidate of philosophical sciences, expert of the United Ukraine analytical center Valentyn Hladkykh (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone. Details at: https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ and by e-mail tt.united.ukraine@gmail.com

