Video

10:30 26.10.2022

Transformation and prospects for agro-industrial complex development in high-level processing of agricultural crops in Ukraine in war and post-war periods

1 min read

On Thursday, October 27, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Transformation and prospects for agro-industrial complex development in high-level processing of agricultural crops in Ukraine in war and post-war periods." Participants include President of the Ukrainian Association of Industrial Biotechnologies "UkrBiotechno," entrepreneur, advisor to the National Investment Council under the President of Ukraine on economic projects and investments Oleksandr Batatin; Vice-President of the Ukrainian Association of Industrial Biotechnologies "UkrBiotechno," manager for the processing of agricultural crops Oleksandr Malytsky; Director of the expert department of the Ukrainian Association of Industrial Biotechnologies "UkrBiotechno," entrepreneur, expert on the introduction of renewable energy Oleh Pontus (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Details by phone: (050) 351 5277.

