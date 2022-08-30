Video

11:30 30.08.2022

Tribune of Heroes charity foundation is fund to support families of football fans who died in war

1 min read

On Tuesday, August 30, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Tribune of Heroes charity foundation is fund to support families of football fans who died in war."

Participants include co-founders of the Tribune of Heroes charity foundation, fans of FC Metallist (Kharkiv) and representatives of the volunteer movement Tykhon Amosov and Dmytro Kukuruza; sports journalist, TV presenter, director of sports TV channels Oleksandr Denisov; sports journalist, commentator, blogger Roman Bebekh; football player of FC Shakhtar and the National football team of Ukraine Taras Stepanenko; representatives of the families of the dead heroes – the wife of a fan of FC Metallist, Hero of Ukraine, lieutenant Stanislav Partala – Olena Partala and the wife of a fan of FC Metallurg (Zaporizhia), the deceased defender of Mariupol Oleksiy Yanin – Tamara Yanin (expected) (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (067) 546 5070, https://www.standsofheroes.com/support.

