Press conference of JSC MEGABANK reps on possibility of resuming bank's operation

On Tuesday, July 5, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of JSC MEGABANK representatives on the possibility of resuming bank's operation. Participants include founder and main shareholder of JSC MEGABANK Viktor Subotin; First Deputy Chair of JSC MEGABANK Board Oleksandr Laschenko; Chair of the Supervisory Board, Chair of JSC MEGABANK Board in 2015-2021 Oleksiy Yatsenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration by phone: (050) 081 8152 or email: marinaprotsenko@ukr.net (Maryna Protsenko).

