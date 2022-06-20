Video

11:19 20.06.2022

Dynamics of intl, domestic factors in current stage of war

1 min read

On Monday, June 20, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Dynamics of intl, domestic factors in current stage of war." Participants include political analyst Valentiyn Hladkykh; Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

