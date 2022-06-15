“Israeli friends of Ukraine” picketed the solemn event reception in Jerusalem

Activists of the “Israeli friends of Ukraine” movement held a picket of the Sergiyevo Compound building in Jerusalem, where the russian embassy held a solemn event on the occasion of Russia's Day. Activists reported this at social networks.

The action took place on Tuesday evening. About 50 people gathered with posters and State flags of Ukraine and chanted “Shame!” and “Glory to Ukraine!”.

“Participants of the rally are trying to identify the arrivals in order to find out which of the Israeli guests did not hesitate to accept the invitation of the embassy of the country that commits war crimes in Ukraine”, - the activists say.

As reported earlier, pro-Ukrainian activists thwarted the opening of a commemorative plaque on the building of the Sergiyevo Compound.