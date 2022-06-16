Video

10:30 16.06.2022

Cryopreservation of Genetic Material of Servicemen in Ukraine for Reproduction

1 min read

On Thursday, June 16, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Cryopreservation of Genetic Material of Servicemen in Ukraine for Reproduction." At the initiative of private medical companies Ukraine is learning experience of the United States and Israel where military medicine provides services of preserving the fertility of the military. Participants include Chief of IVMED fertility clinic, obstetrician-gynecologist of high category, Doctor of Medicine, reproduction expert, member of the Ukrainian Association of Reproduction, European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, American Society for Reproductive Medicine Halyna Strelko, Director General of the Dila Medical Laboratory Oleksiy Babych; lawyer of the clinic IVMED Yevhenia Iskhakova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (067) 502 3080 (Lina Beley, IVMED Clinic).

