Video

11:30 13.06.2022

Dynamics of changes in intl situation around war - advantages, threats for Ukraine

1 min read

On Monday, May 13, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion on the topic "Dynamics of changes in intl situation around war - advantages, threats for Ukraine." Participants include: Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political expert, co-founder of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

