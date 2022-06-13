On Monday, June 13, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a briefing on the topic collective public lawsuit of the Canadian community of activists "Russia as terrorist state, lawsuit of Canadian citizens, Nuremberg Trials 2.0." with the participation of employee of Statistics Canada, Federal Government - Svetlana Koshkareva (Deryabina), living in Canada since 2013 (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: +1 (587) 921 6650 WhatsApp, Signal.