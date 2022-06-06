On Monday, June 6, at 12.00 the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Internal political situation. In anticipation of aggravation?" Participants: Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political expert, director of the Politics analytical center, candidate of political sciences Mykola Davydiuk, Director of Ukrainian barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.