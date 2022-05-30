On Monday, May 30, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Start of business ideas contest to support small business in war conditions ‘MAKE YOUR OWN' (ROBY SVOYE)." Participants include Director of the charitable foundation MHP - Community Tetiana Volochai; Head of the MHP social audit department (project coordinator on the part of the main donor of the MHP) Victoria Nahirniak; Head of the Department of National projects of the charitable foundation MHP - Community Hanna Tarasevych; moderator Dmytro Rudenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Registration of journalists on the spot with editorial certificates.