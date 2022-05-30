Video

11:30 30.05.2022

War. Economic Dimension

1 min read

On Monday, May 30, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the topic "War. Economic Dimension.' Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; expert on economics Oleksiy Kusch; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of Ukrainian barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Registration of journalists on the spot with editorial certificates.

