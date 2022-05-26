Video

Restoration of Ukraine after the War: Current State, Plans, Prospects, Investments

On Thursday, May 26, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the topic "Restoration of Ukraine after the War: Current State, Plans, Prospects, Investments." Participants: President of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine, Head of the International Technology Transfer Association Artem Honcharenko; professor, Director of the Center of the Academy of Construction of Ukraine Ivan Perehynets; professor, rector of the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture Petro Kulykov; coordinator of the U.S. Volunteer Movement Maryan Burmylo; Head of the International Relations Department of Kontramarka Help Oleksiy Honcharov; head of the union "International Scientific and Expert Center for Monitoring the Consequences of Military Armed Conflicts" Yevhen Sytnyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Registration of journalists on the spot with editorial certificates.

