On Monday, May 23, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the topic "Impact of the War on Potential Changes in Political System in Ukraine.' Participants: Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of Ukrainian barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Registration of journalists on the spot with editorial certificates.