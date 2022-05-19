On Thursday, May 19, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference titled "Volunteering during war in Ukraine 2022: experience, advice, plans." Participants include President of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine, Head of the International Technology Transfer Association Artem Honcharenko; professor, Director of the Center of the Academy of Construction of Ukraine Ivan Perehynets; coordinator of the U.S. Volunteer Movement Maryan Burmylo; Head of the International Relations Department of Kontramarka Help Oleksiy Honcharov' Head of the Ukrainian Exporters Club Yevhenia Lytvynova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.