On Friday, May 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the topic 'Restoring National Production under Martial Law and Countering Russian Invaders Using Example of Rosinka LLC' with the participation of Director General of the Rosinka Corporation Serhiy Herman (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. For more information, call (096) 963 63 43 (Roksolana Ariyonchyk).