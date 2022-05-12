Video

20:52 12.05.2022

Restoring National Production under Martial Law and Countering Russian Invaders Using Example of Rosinka LLC

1 min read

On Friday, May 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the topic 'Restoring National Production under Martial Law and Countering Russian Invaders Using Example of Rosinka LLC' with the participation of Director General of the Rosinka Corporation Serhiy Herman (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. For more information, call (096) 963 63 43 (Roksolana Ariyonchyk).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Current and upcoming consequences for Russia of war with Ukraine

War. Historic Dimension

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Information Dimension of War

British-Ukrainian Aid and Ukrainian volunteers donated two ambulances and medicines to Ukraine.

What will be post-war political life

Radiation sickness for occupier: consequences of staying in Red Forest for Russian troops

What will Ukraine's victory mean inside and outside country

A briefing with the participation of Russian military who voluntarily agreed to fight for Ukraine as part of the "Freedom of Russia" legion

Russia's responsibility for the genocide of Ukrainians

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD