Video

11:22 03.05.2022

War. Historic Dimension

1 min read

On Tuesday, May 3, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host the press center discussion entitled "War. Historic Dimension." Participants inlcude Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of Ukrainian barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; co-founder of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Information Dimension of War

British-Ukrainian Aid and Ukrainian volunteers donated two ambulances and medicines to Ukraine.

What will be post-war political life

Radiation sickness for occupier: consequences of staying in Red Forest for Russian troops

What will Ukraine's victory mean inside and outside country

A briefing with the participation of Russian military who voluntarily agreed to fight for Ukraine as part of the "Freedom of Russia" legion

Russia's responsibility for the genocide of Ukrainians

Ukraine creating new standards of social relations for the world

Ukraine is saving the values of civilization with its own blood

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD