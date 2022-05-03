On Tuesday, May 3, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host the press center discussion entitled "War. Historic Dimension." Participants inlcude Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of Ukrainian barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; co-founder of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.