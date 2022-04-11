Video

13:00 11.04.2022

Radiation sickness for occupier: consequences of staying in Red Forest for Russian troops

1 min read

On Monday, April 11, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference titled "Radiation sickness for occupier: consequences of staying in Red Forest for Russian troops" with the participation of PhD in Medical Sciences, professor, Director of the Institute of Clinical Radiology State Institution "National Research Center for Radiation Medicine of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine" Anatoliy Chumak (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Preliminary accreditation of journalists by phone: (067) 491 6901. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

