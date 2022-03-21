Video

11:40 21.03.2022

Ukraine is saving the values of civilization with its own blood

1 min read

Participants:
Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev;
political expert Kostiantyn Matvienko;
 

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

LATEST

Press conference of Russian Armed Forces' captives stating willingness to participate in briefing

Ukraine - leading co-author of the new architecture of civilization

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Press Conference - Russian soldiers taken prisoner have decided to stay in Ukraine until the end of Putin's regime

Press conference of captured Russian soldiers

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

Is effective check-up possible in Ukrainian clinics?

Presentation of Office Real Estate Classification. Version 2022

Press conference on the events planned for the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol

Ukraine - stress and pathos in February

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD