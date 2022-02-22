Video

10:00 22.02.2022

Presentation of Office Real Estate Classification. Version 2022

On Tuesday, February 22, at 10.30, the press center of Interfax-Ukraine will host a press conference entitled "Presentation of Office Real Estate Classification. Version 2022." Participants include CBRE Ukraine Managing Partner Radomir Tsurkan; founder and CEO of allbc.info Valentyn Lenchenko; Head of commercial real estate at Intergal-Bud Tetiana Derkach; IQ Business Center manager Viktoria Fedorova (8/5a Reitarska Street).The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited, and a PCR test or vaccination certificate is required. Accreditation of journalists is obligatory by tel. (073) 303 71 70, info@ureclub.com (Fedir Zabolotsky, event manager of the Ukrainian Real Estate Club)

