On Monday, February 21, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the events planned for the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, and on the general plans of the authorities and non-governmental organizations. Participants include Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic Tamila Tasheva; Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Anton Drobovych; Director General of SOE "Multimedia Platform for Foreign Broadcasting of Ukraine," representative from the DOM television channel Yulia Ostrovska; Head of the Board of the ZMINA Human Rights Center Tetiana Pechonchyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Accreditation of journalists is required by phone and e-mail: (050) 633 2209, press.mpuinarcrimea@gmail.com (Yevhen Bondarenko, Information Support Department of the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).