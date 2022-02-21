Video

13:08 21.02.2022

Press conference on the events planned for the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol

1 min read

On Monday, February 21, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the events planned for the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, and on the general plans of the authorities and non-governmental organizations. Participants include Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic Tamila Tasheva; Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Anton Drobovych; Director General of SOE "Multimedia Platform for Foreign Broadcasting of Ukraine," representative from the DOM television channel Yulia Ostrovska; Head of the Board of the ZMINA Human Rights Center Tetiana Pechonchyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Accreditation of journalists is required by phone and e-mail: (050) 633 2209, press.mpuinarcrimea@gmail.com (Yevhen Bondarenko, Information Support Department of the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Ukraine - stress and pathos in February

Is it so bad with public medicine?

Judicial branch as tool for hostile takeover of legal entities in Ukraine

Bloody Tuesday. Missing and beaten entrepreneurs of #SaveFOP movement

Does current govt have plan for self-preservation in next election cycles?

How can Ukraine stop losing $300 bln and 300,000 Ukrainians annually?

Rising of struggle for power in Ukraine. When to expect high point

Evidence and arguments in case of attempt on S. Shefir, where is investigation going?

Increasing threats to Ukraine. What should politicians offer under these conditions?

Press conference in support of Ukraine by the Georgian people against Russian aggression

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD