12:30 23.02.2022

Is effective check-up possible in Ukrainian clinics?

On Wednesday, February 23, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable talk entitled "Is effective check-up possible in Ukrainian clinics?" Participants include leading physician, endocrinologist, head of cell therapy, head of the outpatient department of the Adonis clinic Kateryna Komisarenko; head of the Department of Nephrology and Renal Replacement Therapy of the National University of Health Protection, owner of the Nephrology Clinic, professor Dmytro Ivanov. Representatives of private and public clinics (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

