11:30 21.02.2022

Ukraine - stress and pathos in February

On Monday, February 21, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable talk entitled "Ukraine - stress and pathos in February." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; co-founder of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

