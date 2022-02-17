Video

12:30 17.02.2022

Judicial branch as tool for hostile takeover of legal entities in Ukraine

On Thursday, February 17, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Judicial branch as tool for hostile takeover of legal entities in Ukraine." Participants include: attorney-at-law (legal aspects of combating hostile takeover) Yana Khomenko; attorney-at-law, human rights activist (effective involvement of hybrid mechanisms to combat hostile takeover in Ukraine) Hennadiy Borisichev; human rights activist, attorney-at-law, PhD in Law (mechanism for bringing judges who contribute to hostile takeover to legal liability) Natalia Tselovalnychenko; philanthropist, head of the Center for the Protection of the Disabled public organization Arkadiy Chorny (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration by phone: +38 (050) 755 5575.

