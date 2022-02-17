Video

15:30 17.02.2022

Is it so bad with public medicine?

1 min read

(List of participants updated; rescheduled from 14:30 to 16:00)

On Thursday, December 17, at 16.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Is it so bad with public medicine?". Participants include MP, Head of the Subcommittee on Health of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance Maxim Perebyinis; Head of the Medical Directorate of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Oleksandra Mashkevych; Head of the Consultative and Diagnostic Center of Dniprovsky district of Kyiv Daniel Karabayev; Director General of the municipal non-profit enterprise "Polyclinic Association of Kropyvnytsky City Council" Olena Ambarna (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

