On Monday, February 14, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable conference titled "Does current govt have plan for self-preservation in next election cycles?" Participants include Head of the Ukrainian Politics/UP Foundation, historian, political scientist Kost Bondarenko; Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Dmytro Korniychuk; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.