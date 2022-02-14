On Monday, February 14, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the topic "Bloody Tuesday. Missing and beaten entrepreneurs of #SaveFOP movement" regarding the events that took place on January 25, 2022 and the police responses. Participants include Head of the #SaveFOP movement Serhiy Dorotych (suffered minor injuries), Halyna Kapiton (entrepreneur from Cherkasy, received eye burns from tear gas), injured entrepreneurs Tetiana Horeva (Kyiv), Inna Romantsova (Lviv), Maryna Badalova (Kyiv) (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.