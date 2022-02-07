On Monday, February 7, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable talk entitled "Rising of struggle for power in Ukraine. When to expect high point." Participants include political analyst Valentyn Hladkykh; Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; Doctor of Political Sciences, political expert Ihor Petrenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine, the speakers can be asked questions in the broadcast chat. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.