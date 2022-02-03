On Thursday, February 3, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Evidence and arguments in case of attempt on S. Shefir, where is investigation going?" Participants include Head of Anna Lytvyn and Partners law office Anna Lytvyn (organizer of the press conference); managing partner of the law firm of JSC Kravchenko, Honchar and Partners Tetiana Kravchenko, lawyer Vadym Pohorilov; head of the NGO Auditor Dmytro Filon (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists is obligatory by phone: (063) 352 5197, upieditor@gmail.com (Oleksiy Platonov, Ukrpress.info, media partner).