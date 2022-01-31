On Monday, January 31, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable conference entitled "Increasing threats to Ukraine. What should politicians offer under these conditions?" Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; Head of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.