On Thursday, January 27, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference in support of Ukraine by the Georgian people against Russian aggression, as well as about how Russia uses the Russian-speaking population to escalate the conflict and about recruiting foreign volunteers into the ranks of the Ukrainian army. Participants include Member of the Parliament of Georgia, representative of the opposition Nona Mamulashvili; representative of the Secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Serhiy Levchuk; commander of the Georgian Legion Mamuka Mamulashvili (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.