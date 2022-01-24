Video

13:30 24.01.2022

Socio-political situation in Ukraine: results of a sociological study, January 2022

1 min read

On Monday, January 24, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by Deputy Director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) Anton Hrushetsky entitled "Socio-political situation in Ukraine: results of a sociological study, January 2022" based on the results of the all-Ukrainian representative study of public opinion of residents of Ukraine conducted on January 20-21, 2022 regarding the military threat from Russia and the case against P. Poroshenko, as well as current ratings for presidential and parliamentary elections (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

What factors form landscape of the 2022 winter-spring political season?

Unexpected features of current situation of state-run enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authorities

Three weeks with cash registers: situation unstable

Sharp political start of the year. What Ukraine expects from outside and inside

Mass searches in Chernihiv are political pressure on local govt

2021 outcomes: state of water resources in Kyiv region. Results of checks by Environmental Inspectorate of polluting enterprises in Kyiv and region

Centralized heating. Tariff v. price. What do we get in payment documents and why?

Stormy 2021. Outcomes and forecasts for 2022

Year results: How situation in salary market in Ukraine's IT segment has changed

What to know about EU-Ukrainian dialogue on Green Deal?

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD