On Monday, January 24, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by Deputy Director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) Anton Hrushetsky entitled "Socio-political situation in Ukraine: results of a sociological study, January 2022" based on the results of the all-Ukrainian representative study of public opinion of residents of Ukraine conducted on January 20-21, 2022 regarding the military threat from Russia and the case against P. Poroshenko, as well as current ratings for presidential and parliamentary elections (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.