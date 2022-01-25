Video

13:30 25.01.2022

Political aggression of Russia in ORDLO

1 min read

On Tuesday, January 25, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Political aggression of Russia in ORDLO." Presentation of two analytical reports titled "Elections in the occupation" and "Spread of Russia's ideology in ORDLO." Participants include lawyer, director of the Eastern Human Rights Group Vira Yastrebova; human rights activist, director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security Pavlo Lysiansky; journalist, writer, author of a number of books on the history of Ukraine Maksym Butchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Details at: (099) 910 7231 (Kseniya).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Spaceport operator in Atlantic to support the launches of Ukrainian rockets

Socio-political situation in Ukraine: results of a sociological study, January 2022

What factors form landscape of the 2022 winter-spring political season?

Unexpected features of current situation of state-run enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authorities

Three weeks with cash registers: situation unstable

Sharp political start of the year. What Ukraine expects from outside and inside

Mass searches in Chernihiv are political pressure on local govt

2021 outcomes: state of water resources in Kyiv region. Results of checks by Environmental Inspectorate of polluting enterprises in Kyiv and region

Centralized heating. Tariff v. price. What do we get in payment documents and why?

Stormy 2021. Outcomes and forecasts for 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD