On Tuesday, January 25, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Political aggression of Russia in ORDLO." Presentation of two analytical reports titled "Elections in the occupation" and "Spread of Russia's ideology in ORDLO." Participants include lawyer, director of the Eastern Human Rights Group Vira Yastrebova; human rights activist, director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security Pavlo Lysiansky; journalist, writer, author of a number of books on the history of Ukraine Maksym Butchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).