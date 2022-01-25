Video

10:30 25.01.2022

Spaceport operator in Atlantic to support the launches of Ukrainian rockets

1 min read

On Tuesday, January 25, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Spaceport operator in Atlantic to support the launches of Ukrainian rockets," which will present new information on the development of strategic relations between space companies of Ukraine and Portugal. Participants include CEO and co-founder of Promin Aerospace Misha Rudominski; CEO of Atlantic Spaceport Consortium (Portugal) Bruno Carvalho; Head of Law at Promin Aerospace Lisa Bordun; Head of Communications at Promin Aerospace Volodomyr Kravchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (050) 545 9969 (Volodomyr Kravchuk).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Political aggression of Russia in ORDLO

Socio-political situation in Ukraine: results of a sociological study, January 2022

What factors form landscape of the 2022 winter-spring political season?

Unexpected features of current situation of state-run enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authorities

Three weeks with cash registers: situation unstable

Sharp political start of the year. What Ukraine expects from outside and inside

Mass searches in Chernihiv are political pressure on local govt

2021 outcomes: state of water resources in Kyiv region. Results of checks by Environmental Inspectorate of polluting enterprises in Kyiv and region

Centralized heating. Tariff v. price. What do we get in payment documents and why?

Stormy 2021. Outcomes and forecasts for 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD