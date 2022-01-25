On Tuesday, January 25, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Spaceport operator in Atlantic to support the launches of Ukrainian rockets," which will present new information on the development of strategic relations between space companies of Ukraine and Portugal. Participants include CEO and co-founder of Promin Aerospace Misha Rudominski; CEO of Atlantic Spaceport Consortium (Portugal) Bruno Carvalho; Head of Law at Promin Aerospace Lisa Bordun; Head of Communications at Promin Aerospace Volodomyr Kravchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (050) 545 9969 (Volodomyr Kravchuk).