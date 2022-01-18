Video

Unexpected features of current situation of state-run enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authorities

On Tuesday, January 18, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a briefing by Acting Head of the state-run enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authorities Oleksandr Holodnytsky entitled "Unexpected features of current situation of state-run enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authorities" (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited, a PCR test or vaccination certificate is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (048) 775 9008 (Olena Hiryaeva).

