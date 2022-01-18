On Tuesday, January 18, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Three weeks with cash registers: situation unstable." Participants include Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine for digital development, digital transformations and digitalization Ihor Diadiura; founder of E.C. Consulting, tax consultant Oleksandra Tomashevska; ICET advisor, member of the working group under the Ministry of Finance on the application of cash registers Andriy Panasiuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information and materials by phone: (067) 500 8068 (Dmytro Harny).