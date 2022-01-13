On Thursday, January 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Mass searches in Chernihiv are political pressure on local govt." Participants include Mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko; leader of the UDAR party, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.