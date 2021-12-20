On Monday, December 20, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable talk entitled "Stormy 2021. Outcomes and forecasts for 2022." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.