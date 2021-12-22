On Wednesday, December 22, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "2021 outcomes: state of water resources in Kyiv region. Results of checks by Environmental Inspectorate of polluting enterprises in Kyiv and region." Participants include Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate in Kyiv region Pavlo Ivanov; Deputy Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate in Kyiv region Andriy Vahin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Journalist accreditation by phone: (099) 231 3812 (Karyna Konoplenko, State Environmental Inspectorate in Kyiv region).